Canadians to spend $16,297 on groceries to feed family in 2024

A national Food Price Report from analysts at four universities showed an average family of four is expected to spend $16,297 on groceries in 2024.According to Blacklock’s Reporter, one of the co-authors suggested Parliament create a food stamp program for Canadians who cannot afford fresh fruits and vegetables.“In 2024, it is probable Canadians will continue to experience the strain of food inflation compounded by increasing costs of housing, energy and various other expenditures,” said Food Price Report. Food costs nationally would average up to 4.5% higher, it said.The report forecasts price hikes by province would average 6.7% in Québec and Prince Edward Island next year, followed by New Brunswick (6.4%), Newfoundland and Labrador (6.3%), Nova Scotia (6.2%), British Columbia (5.9%), Manitoba (5.7%), Alberta and Ontario (5.5%) and Saskatchewan (5%).“While data remain scarce for northern Canada, particularly for the Northwest Territories, Nunavut and Yukon, it is probable these three territories will face higher food prices compared to the rest of Canada,” wrote researchers. “They are more vulnerable to major factors affecting food prices.”The forecast comes from researchers at the Universities of British Columbia, Saskatchewan, Guelph, and Dalhousie.Sylvain Charlebois, who co-authored a report and is the director of Dalhousie's Agri-Food Analytics Lab, testified before the Commons Finance committee on October 19. Charlebois suggested groceries have become so expensive Parliament should consider introducing a food stamp program.“As the government in Ottawa explores avenues to assist food-insecure Canadians, it may be an opportune moment to consider launching a national nutrition coupon program fund specifically designed to support children and families who cannot generally afford healthy food,” said Charlebois. “This program could resemble the Canadian adaptation of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program commonly known as the food stamp program in the United States.”The US Department of Agriculture runs the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) under the 1933 Agricultural Adjustment Act. This program provides pre-loaded debit cards that people can use to buy fresh fruits, vegetables, dairy items and meat products.“Such a program could be meticulously targeted to provide essential grocery store assistance to those in dire need,” said Charlebois.Many people need help to follow the Canada Food Guide for healthy eating because food prices are costly, the department of health explained in a June 28 report Evaluation of the Office of Nutrition Policy and Promotion.Only 30% of Canadians ate the minimum five daily servings of fresh fruit and vegetables. It said “There has been a decline in the consumption.”