Canada is one of the top “cheating” countries on crossword puzzles, according to a new study.
The crossword-solving website Unscramblerer.com study revealed that Canadians reach for their phones to search Google while completing crossword puzzles.
Leading the English-speaking countries "cheating" list were the United Kingdom, New Zealand, and Ireland.
Canada came in the sixth spot, just one position behind the United States.
In Canada, Nova Scotia was the top “cheating” province, with Prince Edward Island, Manitoba, Newfoundland, and Saskatchewan following close behind.
The top five “cheating” cities were Antigonish, NS, followed by Sidney, BC, Summerside, PEI, Cole Harbour, NS, and Lower Sackville, NS.
An Unscramblerer.com poll found 41% of people believe it is cheating to use help while solving crossword clues. But 22% said it was not cheating, and 26% said it was not cheating “if used rarely.”
Unscramblerer.com said people should not take “cheating” too seriously.
“Solving crosswords is enjoyable because they challenge us to think and learn,” said an Unscramblerer.com spokesperson said.
“Getting stuck on a single clue can be frustrating, while looking up too many answers will make it boring. There needs to be a balance. Create your own unique cheating rules to keep solving puzzles fun and challenging.”
The study was completed in 2022 and the findings are based on an analysis of Google search data.
Reporter (Saskatchewan)
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
