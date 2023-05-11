Canada's new passport design sparked controversy as it excludes images of significant Canadian historical figures, events and landmarks.
Critics claim the move is an attempt by the Trudeau government to “erase” the country's past.
The new design features animals like owls and bears instead of iconic Canadians and symbols such as Terry Fox, Nellie McClung, The Last Spike, Centre Block, the Stanley Cup, and Vimy Ridge.
The passport's cover still displays the coat of arms, but adds a maple leaf.
“One of the things I heard from consultations was we want to celebrate our diversity and inclusion, we want to celebrate our natural environment … and [we] tried to bake those elements into the design,” said Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Minister Sean Fraser at a press conference Wednesday.
“The design of this passport started 10 years ago and this is really about ensuring the security of the document,” said Families, Children and Social Development Minister Karina Gould.
“I think when you look at the images here, they are fairly traditional Canadian images.”
“I mean, if you look at polar bears, and people jumping into a lake, and birds in the winter, I mean, I think it really captures the spirit of who we are as Canadians,” said Gould.
In the House of Commons on Wednesday, Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre raised concerns about eliminating Canadian history from the new passport.
“They erased Vimy Ridge to put in an image of a squirrel eating a nut,” said Poilievre.
“They erased Terry Fox, a guy who ran halfway across the country to fight cancer, to put in a man raking leaves. And they erased Quebec City in order to put in what appears to be an image of a boyhood prime minister swimming at Harrington Lake. Could this prime minister be any more out of touch with Canadians?”
Out-of-touch Trudeau wants to erase our history.I will bring home pride in our symbols & stories. pic.twitter.com/EgWXfDx3Z5— Pierre Poilievre (@PierrePoilievre) May 10, 2023
At the press conference, Fraser was asked why the historical images were not used in the redesign and responded the designs were created based on discussions with government departments like Canadian Heritage and indigenous communities.
The Royal Canadian Legion in a statement said it's “disappointed by the decision to remove an image that signifies the sacrifices made for the very sort of freedom the passport provides.”
“The Vimy Memorial was a fundamental image, also representing a defining moment in Canada, a country emerging as an independent nation with limitless potential,” said the Legion statement.
“Removing that image in the context of a design change and without knowing the rationale was, to put it bluntly, a poor decision.”
Brad West, the mayor of Terry Fox’s hometown of Port Coquitlam, BC, expressed disappointment in a tweet about the redesign's exclusion of historical images.
“Whoever made the decision to remove Terry Fox from Canadian passports needs to give their head a shake. Our country needs more Terry Fox, not less.”
I’m the Mayor of Terry Fox’s hometown. Whoever made the decision to remove Terry Fox from Canadian passports needs to give their head a shake. Our country needs more Terry Fox, not less. pic.twitter.com/1sHKHlRrUb— Brad West (@BradWestPoCo) May 10, 2023
(9) comments
It looks like a storybook for kids, rather than a serious country on the world stage. The new passport is a joke, from our joke of a Prime minister.
My letters are in the mail to my federal politician and to Trudeau. By letter I mean an actual letter through Canada Post. The new passport is a disgrace to Canada.
It looks like a Christmas card. It’s a disgrace.
The communist fascists are destroying the country. They are turning everything into a cartoon of unreality. Why is the passport under “Families, Children and Social Development “. WTF is this. This is a joke. What’s up with the head turned sideways. I had two uncles who fought in the war who used to eliminate three or four of these scum before breakfast every morning and yet now they’re running the country. I just can’t believe this. What a dispicable disgrace.
Son asks his father "who is that guy", father tells him the Terry Fox story. Son doesn't ask who the guy raking leaves is. Trudeau👎
How embarrassing it will be when Canadians travel internationally and have to show these silly childish pictures.
Truly Canadian
Liberals dont care what Canadians think. Liberals have done nothing for Canadians in 8 years.
They call themselves Liberals but they’re really leftists. That means they’ve got anywhere between one of their feet to all the way up to their neck in the commie , n-a-z-i cess pool of death and despair.
