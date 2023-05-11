New Passport 3
Canada's new passport design sparked controversy as it excludes images of significant Canadian historical figures, events and landmarks. 

Critics claim the move is an attempt by the Trudeau government to “erase” the country's past. 

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

(9) comments

rianc
rianc

It looks like a storybook for kids, rather than a serious country on the world stage. The new passport is a joke, from our joke of a Prime minister.

retiredpop
retiredpop

My letters are in the mail to my federal politician and to Trudeau. By letter I mean an actual letter through Canada Post. The new passport is a disgrace to Canada.

DemocracyDiesWhenLegacyMediaLies
DemocracyDiesWhenLegacyMediaLies

It looks like a Christmas card. It’s a disgrace.

DemocracyDiesWhenLegacyMediaLies
DemocracyDiesWhenLegacyMediaLies

The communist fascists are destroying the country. They are turning everything into a cartoon of unreality. Why is the passport under “Families, Children and Social Development “. WTF is this. This is a joke. What’s up with the head turned sideways. I had two uncles who fought in the war who used to eliminate three or four of these scum before breakfast every morning and yet now they’re running the country. I just can’t believe this. What a dispicable disgrace.

mccann.wp
mccann.wp

Son asks his father "who is that guy", father tells him the Terry Fox story. Son doesn't ask who the guy raking leaves is. Trudeau👎

martina1
martina1

How embarrassing it will be when Canadians travel internationally and have to show these silly childish pictures.

AB Sovereignty
AB Sovereignty

Truly Canadian

PersonOne
PersonOne

Liberals dont care what Canadians think. Liberals have done nothing for Canadians in 8 years.

DemocracyDiesWhenLegacyMediaLies
DemocracyDiesWhenLegacyMediaLies

They call themselves Liberals but they’re really leftists. That means they’ve got anywhere between one of their feet to all the way up to their neck in the commie , n-a-z-i cess pool of death and despair.

