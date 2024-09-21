Canadians voice alarm over gang violence despite millions spent on prevention

Despite millions in federal spending aimed at curbing gun and gang violence, Canadians report a significant rise in gang-related crime, with many personally affected by it, according to new research by the Department of Public Safety.“One in five Canadians report they or someone close to them has been affected by gang-related violence,” stated the report Guns And Gangs Awareness Campaign. Additionally, 70% of respondents agreed that Canada has a growing gang violence problem.Blacklock's Reporter says this research follows a $390 million, five-year federal initiative launched in 2023 under the Guns and Gang Violence Action Fund, designed to support community programs and curb gun-related crime. "The Government of Canada has a comprehensive plan that gets guns off our streets," said then-Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino when announcing the funding. "The safety and security of Canadians is our government's top priority."However, the study found widespread dissatisfaction with the federal response. “Perceived performance of the Government of Canada when it comes to introducing measures to address gang-related violence is quite low,” noted the report, with 43% rating the government’s efforts as poor and 27% calling them fair. Only 1% of respondents rated the performance as "excellent."The concern about gang violence is widespread. Half of those surveyed expressed worry that gangs pose a threat to public safety in their communities, with 78% concerned about gang violence outside their immediate area. Among parents and young adults, the rates were even higher, with 24% and 26% respectively reporting personal connections to gang-related incidents.The report also indicated that Canadians are highly supportive of stronger measures to combat gang violence and gun crimes, including tightening border controls to prevent gun smuggling. The Department of Public Safety has admitted that the extent of illegal gun trafficking into Canada remains unknown. “Cross-border smuggling of firearms poses a threat to the safety and security of Canada,” the department said in a briefing note, but acknowledged, “The total number of firearms successfully smuggled into Canada is unknown.”The findings were based on surveys of 2,069 people across the country, commissioned by Public Safety Canada for $96,352. .This is what the Western Standard is up againstThe Trudeau government is funding lies and propaganda by directly subsidizing the mainstream media. They do this to entrench the powerful Eastern, woke and corrupt interests that dominate the political, social and economic institutions in Canada. Federal authorities are constantly trying to censor us and stop us from publishing the stories that they don’t want you to read. Ottawa may weaponize our taxes and police against us, but we’ve got a powerful ally on our side.You. Free men, and free women. We need you to stand with us and become a member of the Western Standard. Here’s what you will get for your membership:Unlimited access to all articles from the Western Standard, Alberta Report, West Coast Standard, and Saskatchewan Standard, with no paywall. Our daily newsletter delivered to your inbox. .Access to exclusive Member-only WS events.Keep the West’s leading independent media voice strong and free.If you can, please support us with a monthly or annual membership. It takes just a moment to set up, and you will be making a big impact on keeping one the last independent media outlets in Canada free from Ottawa’s corrupting influence.