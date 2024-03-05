Canadians want military spending prioritized as Trudeau Liberals cut $79M

The Canadian public and NATO countries want the federal government to prioritize defence spending, but the Trudeau Liberals instead vehemently defend a $79 budget cut.The NATO requirement for defence spending is 2% of GDP. Canada currently spends 1.38%, and last week pledged $4 billion to Ukraine. The percentage of Canadians wanting “military preparedness and presence on the world stage as a top priority” has more than doubled in the last 10 years, rising from 12% to 29%, according to new research published Tuesday by the Angus Reid Institute. “The war between Russia and Ukraine has only brightened the spotlight,” wrote researchers. "Trudeau now faces a public with a growing desire to see the government to invest in military preparedness”.Military preparedness is Canadians’ top priority, while the second most significant issue, “building better trade ties with international partners,” has dropped from 57% to 43%. The majority of Canadians, 53%, say Canada should increase its spending level to the NATO requirement of at least 2%. Meanwhile, 30% are fine with the current amount and 16% want to see a decrease. Of Conservative-voting respondents, 70% would spend 2% or more — a finding that led researchers to surmise, “As such, two major factors may influence Canada’s defence spending future: which government is in power in both Canada and the United States.”Canada has missed the 2% mark on defence spending since 1990, dropping to its lowest point in modern history under former Prime Minister Stephen Harper. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has increased spending slightly, but still far below the mark, and just this week Defence Minister Bill Blair announced a $79 million-cut in the Canadian Armed Forces budget. Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre has said, if elected, he would spend less on foreign aide and allocate that cashflow to military preparedness instead. “A potential return of former president Donald Trump might increase the pressure on either a Conservative or Liberal government to pony up,” researchers noted, referencing a recent claim from Trump that if re-elected, the US would not defend underspending NATO allies — which would currently include Canada. “Overall, support for 2% of GDP on defence rises from 53% to 65% when Trump’s hypothetical is considered,” said Angus Reid researchers. “This includes a two-fold increase among women between the ages of 18 and 34, from 22% to 47%, and double-digit jumps among most age and gender groups.".Defence Minister Bill Blair was questioned Monday afternoon regarding the federal government’s announcement to cut $79 million from the Canadian Armed Forces, where he insisted the Trudeau Liberals “are on a very positive upward trajectory of spending in defence.”“But we’re spending Canadian taxpayers’ dollars,” said Blair. “As in any bureaucracy, I think it’s important that we look for the most efficient way to deliver the results Canadians need and deliver for the Canadian Armed Forces.”