Canadians warming slightly toward China amid economic concerns

After years of strained relations, Canadians are showing a modest shift in their views of China, according to new research from the Angus Reid Institute and the Asia Pacific Foundation of Canada. While favourability remains low, more Canadians are signalling interest in focusing on economic engagement with the Asian powerhouse.The survey found 27% of Canadians now hold a favourable view of China, up from just 16% earlier this year and nearly triple the all-time low of 10% recorded in 2021. Despite this increase, the majority of Canadians (59%) still view the country negatively, and China ranks well below other Asian nations in public warmth.Economic sentiment is similarly cautious. .Only 14% of Canadians believe Canada should pursue deeper trade with China, a sharp drop from 40% a decade ago. Yet 51% said Canada should focus more on its economic relationship with China, up 15 points since 2023, reflecting a desire to balance economic interests with lingering concerns.The data suggests economic anxiety is shaping Canadian attitudes. More Canadians view the United States (46%) as a potential threat than China (34%). Just 23% see China as a friend or ally, while 37% favour a cautious approach in dealings with Beijing.Other findings show Canadians remain wary of full economic reliance on China. .Forty-five % said Canada should do less trade with the country, compared with 37% who view China as a good trading partner. When asked if Canada could reduce trade without economic harm, 60% said it could, 21% said the losses could be fully offset, and 19% felt a reduction would hurt the economy. By contrast, higher numbers rated Taiwan (53%), South Korea (64%) and Japan (79%) as strong trade partners.Concerns over China’s economic power remain. Sixty-one percent of Canadians see Beijing as a threat to Canadian interests, and 57% expect possible economic retribution if Canada takes a hard stance against its policies. Despite this, 53% would still pursue closer ties with Taiwan even if it risks relations with China.Views on human rights versus trade have shifted. In previous years, more than 70% of Canadians prioritised human rights in dealings with China; that figure has now fallen to 52%, with 48% placing trade opportunities first. The survey suggests Canadians are cautiously balancing pragmatism and principle as they reassess the country’s approach to China.