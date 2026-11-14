Canadians warming to China and India as Trump tariffs push Ottawa to seek new trade partners

Canadians are becoming more favourable toward China and India as U.S. President Donald Trump's tariffs push Prime Minister Mark Carney to strengthen trade relationships outside the United States, according to a new poll.The Angus Reid Institute survey, conducted in partnership with the Asia Pacific Foundation of Canada, found 38% of Canadians now have a favourable opinion of China, more than double the 15% recorded in November 2024.However, a majority of Canadians, 53%, continue to view China unfavourably.Attitudes toward India are also improving, with 36% of Canadians reporting a favourable opinion, up 10 percentage points from 2024.The findings come as Carney prepares for another international trip aimed at reducing Canada's economic dependence on the United States.The prime minister's trip will conclude in Shenzhen, China, where he is scheduled to attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders' Meeting.It will mark Carney's second visit to China in 2026, following a January trip that ended an absence of more than eight years by Canadian prime ministers.The survey suggests Canadians are increasingly willing to prioritize trade and economic opportunities over longstanding diplomatic concerns involving China and India.Nearly seven in 10 Canadians, 69%, believe developing stronger relations with China is important as Canada seeks to reduce its reliance on the American market.Another 61% believe strengthening ties with India is important.Support is even stronger for closer relationships with Japan, at 87%, and South Korea, at 76%..The poll found 58% of Canadians have become more supportive of trade with Japan, South Korea and Taiwan in response to tensions between Canada and the United States.Nearly half, 49%, said they have become more supportive of trade with Southeast Asian countries.Support for increasing trade with China and India was lower, although significant portions of the population have become more receptive.The survey found 41% of Canadians are now more supportive of trade with China, while 36% expressed increased support for trade with India.Japan remains one of the most positively viewed countries in the region, with 88% of Canadians holding a favourable opinion.South Korea received favourable ratings from 76% of respondents, while 71% expressed positive views of Southeast Asia.Despite growing interest in Asian markets, Canadians continue to favour traditional trading partners when asked where Ottawa should concentrate its efforts.The European Union was the leading choice, with 58% identifying it as a region where Canada should develop closer trade ties.Mexico followed at 24%, the United Kingdom at 22% and the United States at 20%.China was selected by 14% of respondents, Southeast Asia by 10% and India by just 5%.The results suggest that while Canadians increasingly recognize the importance of Asian markets, many still prefer closer economic relationships with Europe and North America.The survey also revealed a substantial change in how Canadians believe Ottawa should approach relations with China.In 2021, following the diplomatic dispute involving Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou and detained Canadians Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor, 77% of Canadians believed human rights and the rule of law should take priority over trade in Canada's relationship with Beijing.At that time, only 23% believed economic considerations should come first.The latest survey found that position has reversed, with 57% now saying trade and economic considerations should take priority.A similar shift has occurred in attitudes toward India.In 2024, 62% of Canadians believed human rights and the rule of law should be the government's primary concern in dealing with India.Only 38% favoured prioritizing trade and economic relations.The latest poll found 56% now believe trade and economic ties with India should take precedence.The change comes as Carney's Liberal government works to rebuild diplomatic relations with New Delhi following allegations made by former prime minister Justin Trudeau concerning Indian involvement in the killing of a Canadian Sikh leader.Those allegations contributed to a serious deterioration in relations between the two countries.The survey indicates that economic concerns are increasingly influencing Canadians' views of international relationships as Ottawa seeks alternatives to the American market.Trump's trade policies have heightened concerns about Canada's dependence on the United States, traditionally the country's largest trading partner.Carney has made expanding trade with other countries a central part of his government's response to the deteriorating Canada-U.S. relationship.The Angus Reid findings suggest Canadians are becoming more receptive to that approach, even when it involves countries that have previously faced significant criticism over human rights and diplomatic disputes.However, the continuing unfavourable views of China and relatively low preference for closer trade ties with China and India indicate that considerable reservations remain.