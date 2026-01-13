'CANCEL CULTURE': Metro Van restaurant targeted for hosting Conservative event, posting photo with Poilievre

A Maple Ridge restaurant is recovering after becoming the target of an online smear campaign.Their crime? Simply hosting a Conservative event.It all started when Ronny's Bistro owner Veronica Reale, an immigrant from Italy, got a reservation for a private event on January 9. "As always, we were professional and welcoming, asking only for the number of guests, the type of menu, and the event timing," she wrote in a post on Facebook. "When guests began arriving with Canadian flags, we understood that the event was related to our country. Only at the end, to our great surprise, did we realize that we were hosting the leader of the Conservative Party."During the event, Reale snapped a picture with Poilievre and shared it online. She deleted it not long after due to backlash from anti-Conservative activists."There was no political intention and no hidden message — just the pride, perhaps excessive, of being selected as a restaurant," she explained. "We sincerely apologize to anyone who felt offended or uncomfortable. This was never our intention, and we take full responsibility for the misunderstanding."Reale described the move as "an innocent mistake," but noted that Poilievre is "undeniably prominent in our country.""We are proud to be Canadian citizens and proud to have a diverse team made up of newcomers and people from many backgrounds… Mexican, Japanese, Italian, Indian who have chosen to work with us and for you, offering every day only amazing food, passion, and respect," she added. "As a self-made woman entrepreneur who has built everything through hard work and sacrifice, and who now provides employment for many families, WE FIRMLY DENOUNCE and stand against any form of hatred.".Reale warned that the online harassment she and the restaurant received is "putting at risk years of hard work and sacrifice," and asked for "the support of those who truly know us, who have dined with us, and who appreciate every day the quality, authenticity, and respect we offer our customers.""We cannot afford to send home employees who depend on us, nor can we allow years of work and sacrifice to be destroyed by haters or by political views that have nothing to do with our restaurant, our work, or our values," she added.In an interview with the Maple Ridge News, Reale explained that tactics ranged from one-star reviews on Google to threats of boycotts. After reaching out to Google, she was able to get the negative reviews wiped..The situation caught the eye of Pitt Meadows-Maple Ridge MP Marc Dalton, who labelled it yet another example of "cancel culture" perpetrated by the left.."A local venue faced backlash simply for hosting a Conservative event, despite being fully compensated for all food, beverages, and service," he wrote in a post on X. "Cancel culture has real and devastating impacts. When businesses are harassed or threatened over political disagreement, livelihoods are put at risk and communities are harmed."Dalton declared that "small businesses should never become collateral damage for someone else’s outrage," noting that "hosting a meeting does not justify intimidation or online abuse."In the days since, countless locals have reached out to Reale via Facebook or visited Ronny's to offer their financial and moral support.."First time buying a $50 coffee that only cost $4.50 but worth every penny all the same!!!" Clayton Gagnon wrote in a post on Facebook. "Might be the best coffee in town. Go on down to Ronny’s and show some love. You won’t be disappointed!!! I am encouraging all other business owners (or anyone) out there to do the same and post about it."He challenged others to beat his $46 tip.