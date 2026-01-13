News

'CANCEL CULTURE': Metro Van restaurant targeted for hosting Conservative event, posting photo with Poilievre

The owner, an Italian immigrant, said she does not want "years of work and sacrifice" to be "destroyed by haters."
Ronny's Bistro in Maple Ridge
Ronny's Bistro in Maple RidgeIllustration by Jarryd Jäger, Western Standard
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Cdnpoli
Pierre Poilievre
Cancel Culture
Maple Ridge
Conservative MP Marc Dalton
Ronny's Bistro

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news