Grace said in September — after being shut down by the Alberta United Conservative Party several times in her attempts to contribute to the discussions around school curriculum planning — she decided to revisit an invitation from the Alberta NDP to run as an MLA in the next election.
She was told the NDP — after vetting her — had several concerns with her running under its banner, one of which was an interview she did with the Western Standard. She was criticized for posting about a Hedley concert she attended before lead singer Jacob Hoggard was convicted of raping a young woman in June.
Her advocacy of research-based studies around psychedelic therapy for post-traumatic stress disorder and other ailments was brought into question. She decided to not pursue the NDP nomination because she did not want to self-censor.
Grace said in 2021 she'd seen an increase in clients coming to her in crisis — especially frontline and healthcare workers — over the last 20 months.
“What was a seven-out-of-10 crisis before is now a 12 out of 10,” she said.
“What was a client who was doing really really well and hadn’t been to counselling in a while was all of the sudden back in the chair in distress.”
Grace said the Alberta Party is “a collective of sensible people who will collaborate to make life better for all Albertans.” She added no change will come unless people in positions of power are willing to listen and be inclusive.
The psychologist went on to say people “can’t solve our problems with the same leaders who created them.” She asked people to join her at her campaign launch party on Sunday from 12 to 2 p.m. at the Central Commons Park to learn more.
don't think we can trust you. go from running for a communist party to the exacted opposite party.
