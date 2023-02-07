Angela Grace

Heart Centered Counselling psychologist Dr. Angela Grace, who was planning on running for the Alberta NDP, now says she will be competing with the Alberta Party in Calgary-Varsity. 

“Today I’m announcing my next stage to advocate for improved well-being for our children,” said Grace in a Monday tweet. 

(1) comment

Freedom fan
Freedom fan

don't think we can trust you. go from running for a communist party to the exacted opposite party.

