Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
Former Mount Royal University policy professor Frances Widdowson will be hosting a debate whether wokeism threatens academic freedom at the Lethbridge Public Library on Saturday from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m.
The debate is being hosted by Widdowson, University of Lethbridge neuroscience student Jonah Pickle and philosopher professor Paul Viminitz, according to a Wednesday press release.
Widdowson, along with Pickle and Viminitz, will argue wokeism is a form of identity politics that has become totalitarian in nature, insisting the ways of knowing of marginalized groups be respected and valued.
To facilitate critical thinking and ensure diverse viewpoints are explored, opponents have been invited to put forward a counterargument.
The Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms (JCCF), the Society for Academic Freedom and Scholarship, and the Frontier Centre for Public Policy are sponsoring the event.
Widdowson said in January she would give a lecture about wokeism and academic freedom at the U of L despite the school cancelling it.
The JCCF said the court action was filed against U of L on behalf of Widdowson, Pickle and Viminitz.
They challenge the decision to cancel the event where she was slated to speak as violating their freedoms of expression and assembly guaranteed under the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms.
With the previous event cancelled, Widdowson said they now look forward to having open debate and the opportunity to share ideas, to seek truth, and to discuss policy, which is required in a free, liberal society.
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
(1) comment
I will not miss this event. I was at the Leth. Univ. when this happened, as my husband and I were curious how freedom of speech would be handled. During the the Widdowson event, the hate was palpable. She was not allowed a word of speech, from the moment she entered the atrium. They were well prepared with war drums, war whoops, and an occasional screeching of an electric guitar, to drown out any sound. A retired prof. tried to lead her to a place in the univ. that would allow us to hear her, but to no avail. The woke crowd followed us with the loud drums, while they chanted "NO ROOM FOR HATE". Right there, I realized the intense indoctrination that was being exhibited. No one could find a place for her to speak, and the increasingly worried Univ. security who were looking on, decided it wise to escort Prof. Widdowson to safety outside asap, so she could leave the campus. It was intense, and I was astonished at what I had experienced. I was so unaware of the militaralization of the woke crowd. Filled with hate. Acquaintances of mine, express their astonishment of what had occurred at the University. The Leth. Univ. is becoming known for it's censorship, and lack of respect for academic freedom. Helena Guenther
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.