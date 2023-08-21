Chris Milburn

Chris Milburn

 Courtesy Nova Scotia Health Authority

Former Nova Scotia eastern zone emergency medicine department head, Dr. Chris Milburn and his wife Julie Curwin, have been organizing the second Free Speech in Medicine and Science conference. 

“Our organization was kind of triggered by COVID policy and all the insanity, the shutting down of any dissent, that happened during COVID,” said Milburn in a Monday interview. 

Tags

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

Recommended for you

(2) comments

Boris Hall
Boris Hall

Canada is now the equivalent of North Korea

We are a WEF / ChiCom controlled and captured terrorist state run by censorious criminals

EVERY institution in Canada has been captured and corrupted

Report Add Reply
Jane V
Jane V

A person would think that there are no adults in any position of authority in Canada anymore. So sad.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.