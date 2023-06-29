Diet Coke

Aspartame — one of the world's most common artificial sweeteners used in products like diet soda — is set to be declared a possible carcinogen next month by a leading global health body. 

The International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) is assessing the potential carcinogenic effect of aspartame. 

“Following this, the Joint FAO/WHO Expert Committee on Food Additives (JECFA) will update its risk assessment exercise on aspartame, including the reviewing of the acceptable daily intake and dietary exposure assessment for aspartame,” said the IARC in a Thursday statement. 

Forward Thinking
Forward Thinking

I know at least 6 people in my life that died from stomach cancer after the Diet Pepsi, cigarettes regime. Always the same.

FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

So are we back to real sugar is good yet? Been through all this, eggs good, then eggs bad, back to eggs good. Milk good, milk bad, butter bad, margarine good, margarine bad, butter good. On it goes, I’m thinking what ever group pays the grift, gets the nod of approval from these corrupt organizations like WHO and health Canada.

