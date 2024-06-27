Canmore Mountie cleared in gunfight that saw him fire 25 shots

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) has cleared a Canmore Mountie who fired 25 shots in a gun battle with a man fleeing in a car.The suspect fled into the woods and was found later, with two bullet wounds to his neck, said an ASIRT report into the incident released Thursday.At approximately 11 p.m., on Febrauary 24, 2023, a single RCMP officer (SO) was conducting a checkstop on Rundle Dr. near Three Sisters Dr., wearing a high-visibility jacket marked “POLICE” over his uniform. The SO, stationed in an unmarked SUV with rear emergency lights activated, was stopping drivers for roadside breathalyzer tests.The suspect (AP), driving a white Buick Verano, approached the checkstop at 11:09 p.m. but abruptly turned around and fled the scene. The SO immediately pursued the AP, activating his emergency lights and siren. The AP drove towards downtown Canmore, committing various traffic violations, including speeding and failing to stop at stop signs, while the roads were slick with snow and ice.The chase escalated at 11:11:42 p.m. when a muzzle flash was seen from the AP’s vehicle, followed by a loud bang. The SO reported “shots fired” and noted that his windshield had been hit. Despite the danger, the SO continued to pursue the AP, who was driving erratically through residential areas and downtown Canmore.At 11:16:09 p.m., the pursuit reached a critical point when the AP’s vehicle fishtailed and got stuck in a cul-de-sac. The SO stopped behind the AP, who attempted to reverse but was unable to gain traction. The SO exited his vehicle and fired three shots at the AP, shattering the back passenger window. The AP appeared to be struck but continued trying to flee.The situation intensified as the SO fired additional shots, hitting the AP’s vehicle multiple times. A witness officer (WO) arrived on the scene at 11:16:34 p.m., took cover, and joined the SO in shouting commands at the AP. Despite repeated warnings to surrender, the AP was seen with a dark object in his hand, believed to be a handgun.At 11:18:17 p.m., the AP exited his vehicle and fled into a wooded area. The SO and WO pursued briefly but halted at the tree line, requesting assistance from a K9 unit. A thorough search was conducted, and the AP was found seriously injured in the yard of a nearby residence at 1:04 a.m. He was treated at the scene and transported to hospitals in Canmore and Calgary for further care.ASIRT said 25 shell casings were recovered near the SO’s vehicle, and the AP’s car had extensive bullet damage. A 3D-printed handgun resembling a Glock was found near the AP’s vehicle, rendered inoperable due to a jammed bullet..The AP, who sustained multiple gunshot wounds and frostbite, had a shattered jaw and a bullet lodged in his esophagus, requiring surgery. He was interviewed by ASIRT investigators in July 2023 but had few memories of the incident. The WO and SO provided detailed accounts of the chase and shooting, highlighting the AP’s repeated attempts to flee and the perceived threat posed by his firearm."The SO was required or authorized by law to respond as he did, and he did so reasonably. His uses of force were proportionate, necessary, and reasonable. As such, the defences available to him under s. 25 and s. 34 of the Criminal Code are likely to apply. There are therefore no reasonable grounds to believe that he committed an offence," concluded the ASIRT report.