Authorities responded Thursday evening to a report of a missing toddler at a campground south of Canmore.

 Courtesy CBC/Radio-Canada

Canmore RCMP said a rescue team it was overseeing located a two-year-old child deceased in a river on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. 

Canmore RCMP received a report of a missing girl at the Bow River Campground near the town on Thursday at 4:55 p.m., according to a Friday press release. The release said it attended the scene with RCMP Traffic Services, Canmore Fire Rescue, Conservation Officers, and Kananaskis Mountain Rescue. 

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

