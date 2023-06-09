Canmore RCMP said a rescue team it was overseeing located a two-year-old child deceased in a river on Thursday at 5:30 p.m.
Canmore RCMP received a report of a missing girl at the Bow River Campground near the town on Thursday at 4:55 p.m., according to a Friday press release. The release said it attended the scene with RCMP Traffic Services, Canmore Fire Rescue, Conservation Officers, and Kananaskis Mountain Rescue.
EMS transported the child to hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
The release went on to say she will be taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, where an autopsy will be performed and cause of death determined.
The RCMP’s investigation into the circumstances of this incident continues.
This ordeal comes after Innisfail RCMP clarified on June 1 some information about the search and rescue involving resident Lorraine Vandenbosch, who went missing from Dickson Point Campground on May 29.
Upon locating Vandenbosch as she emerged from a heavily wooded area, rescue teams had difficulties transferring her due to a steep embankment. Alberta RCMP Air Services were again up to the task in supporting rescue efforts by landing in the difficult location and transferring her.
She was taken for medical assessment and transported by STARS to hospital. She remains confused about the incident.
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
