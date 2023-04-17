Cannabis

 By Reid Small

According to a new federal report, the amount of illegal marijuana seized by the U.S. from Canada has increased by at least 929% since Parliament legalized cannabis.

The federal report identified this surge in cross-border bootlegging as a “potential harm to Canada's international reputation,” said the federal report.

Cannabis seizures by the US at the US/CAN land border

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

