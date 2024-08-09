CANOE COUNTRY: Mackenzie, Vincent win bronze medal for Team Canada

Sloan MacKenzie, 22, and Katie Vincent, 28, won the bronze medal for Team Canada in the women’s double canoe 500-m C2 sprint in Vaires-sur-Marne, FR at the Paris 2024 Olympics Friday. This marks Vincent’s second Olympic bronze medal. Vincent, from Mississauga, ON and Sloan MacKenzie of Windsor Junction, NS, finished the race in 1:54.36.Urkanians Liudmyla Luzan and Anastasiia Rybachok over took the Canadians in the last lag of the race to surpass them for silver in 1:54.30. Shixiao Xu and Mengya Sun of China finished first place with a time of 1:52.81, an Olympic record. In the Tokyo 2021 Olympics, the outcome was the same — China won gold, Ukraine silver and Canada bronze. "Oh, man. That Chinese crew, they've got it all figured out," said Vincent after the race, per the CBC. "They have been pretty perfect for the last three years, haven't had a slip. So I'm honestly just so proud to see our sport at that level."