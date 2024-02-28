‘CAN’T MAKE UP FACTS’: Dr. Phil calls out authoritarian 'tyranny of the fringe'

For the third time within a week, Dr. Phil has appeared on a talk show calling out ideological thinking and authoritarian approach to government. Last week, the television host, who holds a doctorate in clinical psychology, warned of the dangers of pushing transgenderism on children on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast, and on Monday he told The View panel children during the COVID-19 pandemic were unequivocally harmed by the government mismanagement of lockdowns of the virus, especially lockdowns. Monday evening, Dr. Phil, who recently released a book called We’ve Got Issues, appeared on Fox News and discussed the necessity of “facts” and the slow encroachment of what he calls the “tyranny of the fringe.”“You can’t just make up facts and that’s what’s happening right now. I call them the tyranny of the fringe,” Dr. Phil said. “We’ve got these fringe factions that are trying to rewrite history, rewrite science, rewrite biology. They just pretend that facts aren’t facts, because they don’t want them to be, but you know what, they are.”“We’ve got facts that have been there for hundreds and hundreds and hundred of years, and you can’t just change them because you don’t want them to be the truth!”.When asked further about the tyranny of the fringe and how to defeat such a force when they are attempting to “take over all of Western society,” Dr. Phil said the major difference is they create enemies and the average person does not — and that common people can begin focusing on the things they agree on. “They identify an enemy and then they focus on that enemy. Most of the people in America don’t have, or want to have, an enemy, so they’re not as focused, they’re not as organized,” Dr. Phil explained. “We need to decide that we want to start solving problems instead of just winning arguments.”“You’ve got people that say look, let’s come up with solutions that will begin to make things better,” he said. “The first thing you’ve got to do on the other side of the issue, you’ve got left and right, is focus on what you can agree on?"“Everybody agrees we want a good economy, everybody agrees we want more safety. Everybody agrees on so many core things, let's start with what we can agree on first and then we can talk about our differences. Let’s see what we can agree on.”