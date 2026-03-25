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'CANVAS OF CHAOS': Witness alleges Karim Jivraj left wake of political destruction in Caylan Ford defamation trial

A former United Conservative Party (UCP) nomination candidate has described political activist Karim Jivraj as being like “the doctor that poisons you and then gives you the cure for the poison,” as he testified about alleged false sexual misconduct allegations in Caylan Ford’s defamation trial.
A former United Conservative Party (UCP) nomination candidate has described political activist Karim Jivraj as being like “the doctor that poisons you and then gives you the cure for the poison,” as he testified about alleged false sexual misconduct allegations in Caylan Ford’s defamation trial.WS Canva
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Abpoli
Caylan Ford
United Conservative Party
Abpol
Defamation
Defamation Lawsuit
United Conservative
Karim Jivraj
Press Progress
Caylan Ford defamation suit
philip schuman
calgary-mountain view

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