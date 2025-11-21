Cape Breton gun grab falls short as Liberal MP confronted over ignored complaints

Questions are being asked of Liberal MP Jaime Battiste (Cape Breton — Canso — Antigonish) after he told the Toronto Star he hadn’t “heard anything negative” about Ottawa’s gun grab pilot program in Cape Breton.Emails shared by the Canadian Coalition for Firearms Rights on Wednesday detailed one of Battiste’s constituents venting their frustrations about the program on Sept. 22..In the email, the constituent stated they had “serious concerns about the federal firearm ban and buyback program.”The constituent raised five questions to Battiste, asking whether or not he had taken a firearms safety course; if he would cover the bail expenses of constituents who may face charges for possession; if he would advocate for fair compensation for gun owners who would have their property seized; if he supported criminalizing licensed gun owners, and if he would support a continuation of the program.Public Safety Minister “Gun Grab” Gary Anandasangaree’s leaked audio remarks were also highlighted, in which he acknowledged the possibility of widespread non-compliance from licensed gun owners who did not wish to lose their legally obtained property.Anandasangaree also suggested the possibility of gun owners facing charges for non-compliance..Cape Breton program begins for Canada’s federal gun grab program.After Battiste issued a statement to the Star, the constituent again emailed him on Thursday, saying they had seen the Star article. They also attached the original email, telling Battiste it was dated “well before your statement.”“Glad you can ignore me, your constituent, but find time to break election laws,” the constituent said.“At least you can find time to represent yourself.”Ottawa kicked off the pilot program in Cape Breton on Oct. 1, hoping to collect 200 firearms and evaluate the system it had put in place.However, the plan hasn’t gone in the Liberals’ favour, with an RCMP official telling the Star that the amount of firearms seized or turned in was “below hopes and expectations.”A local report from the Cape Breton Post cited Glenn Paruch, chairman of the Cape Breton police board, as saying around 10 to 22 guns were collected, less than 15% of Ottawa’s goal.On Wednesday, the Liberal government refused to say how many banned firearms had been collected in the pilot, raising concerns over how the approximately $750-million program will unfold nationally.