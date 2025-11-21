News

Cape Breton gun grab falls short as Liberal MP confronted over ignored complaints

Liberal MP Jaime Battiste is in hot water after comments he made about the Cape Breton gun grab program.
Liberal MP Jaime Battiste is in hot water after comments he made about the Cape Breton gun grab program. WS Canva
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Gun Grab
Liberal Gun Grab
Canadian Coalition For Firearm Rights
Cape Breton
Jaime Battiste
Gary Anandasangaree
Gun grab gary
Gary Anandasangaree leaked audio

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news