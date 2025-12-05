News

Cape Breton police spend more than $23,000 preparing for peaceful gun-grab protest

Cape Breton Regional Police
Cape Breton Regional PoliceCourtesy Facebook
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Cdnpoli
Ctf
Gage Haubrich
Gun Grab
Devin Drover
Cape Breton Regional Police
Doug King

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news