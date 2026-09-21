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Capital Power CEO says Alberta’s AI strategy is drawing interest from global investors

Premier Danielle Smith and Capital Power CEO Avik Dey.
Premier Danielle Smith and Capital Power CEO Avik Dey. Image generated by ChatGPT AI
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