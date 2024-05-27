Capitalists confront sacred cows in Calgary

Capitalism & Morality has been gathering for 15 years in Vancouver, with as much of a penchant for political incorrectness as for libertarian thought. Since 2023, Calgary has hosted its own one-day franchise, advertised by local organizers Darcy Gerow and Clayton Reeder as bringing "together some of the finest minds to discuss the economics and philosophy of liberty."This weekend's event — held Saturday at the Danish Canadian Club — had a lineup of seven speakers and a four-man panel. They lived up to Capitalism & Morality's rebel reputation for the roughly 60 attendees.Event founder Jayant Bandhari addressed Canada's changing demographics and soaring immigration. A native of India, Bandhari contends that Indian culture will eventually dominate Canada, given the prevalence of Indian and other South Asians immigrants. Bandhari dismissed European civilization as on its last legs, leaving East and Southeast Asia to fill the vacuum.Retired Manitoba judge Brian Giesbrecht added spice to the menu by explaining the myth of residential-school mass graves. The Assembly of First Nations, Giesbrecht said, "has milked this issue for all it's worth." He added that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's decision to back the notion of indigenous genocide was likely his worst decision among many bad decisions.The final panel, "Secession, Separatism, Independence,” was led by Gerow and demonstrated the welcome for different perspectives: from anarcho-capitalists to classical liberals and sovereigntists. Michael Wagner of Edmonton is an established Christian-conservative columnist with the Western Standard and an author who advocates Alberta separatism. Flanking him were this article's writer (Fergus Hodgson) and Cory Morgan, a show host and fellow Western Standard columnist but a self-described libertarian. They are the authors of Time to Leave (2024), Financial Sovereignty for Canadians (2024), and The Sovereigntist's Handbook (2023), respectively.There was even a gold-bug flavor with Brett Oland, CEO of Bow Valley Credit Union. Oland conveyed his concerns about central-bank digital currencies — given the prospect of surveillance and social control — and endless inflation of fiat currencies. His organization holds precious metals on its balance sheet, and he is building parallel, competitive currencies for Albertans.Although there were plenty of gibes about politicians, Libertarian Party leader Jacques Boudreau traveled from Petrolia, Ontario, for the event. An actuary by trade, he spoke about Canada's precarious finances. He is pessimistic about the political class facing up to the crisis, concealed via unfunded liabilities and layering across levels of government. He foresees dwindling returns on pensions and higher taxes and/or reduced social services, such as via deeper medical rationing, to bridge the gap.Boudreau thought the limited attendance was "shameful" given "the brainpower of the people who presented … It would make any Liberal MP's head explode … tremendous information provided."Organizer Gerow shared that he was ambivalent about politicians speaking at the event. However, he acknowledged that the previous year's event had a higher attendance on account of leader of the People's Psrty of Canada Maxime Bernier's presence. Gerow wants the event to be educational and not promote a specific political party.Boudreau respected that request and his presentation, "Government & Immorality," had barely a mention of his party affiliation. That fit with an audience without any apparent consensus affiliation of its own. Likely, attendees included apolitical types among supporters of the United Conservative Party, People's Party, Libertarian Party, and secessionist-inclined parties.Gerow was still pleased with the turnout and said the attendees tended to be the core of the Calgary Libertarian Meetup Group, which hosts monthly gatherings. His hope is to cultivate a free-thinking, supportive community via in-person events, in addition to whatever educational material is conveyed at the same time. For those who cannot be there, Capitalism & Morality has shared content online for free, thus echoing it well beyond the audience on the day.Fergus Hodgson, CAIA, is the author of Financial Sovereignty for Canadians: Untether Yourself from the Ottawa Leviathan. He is the director of Econ Americas, a financial consultancy, and publisher of the Impunity Observer, a geopolitical intelligence service.