CAPTURED: Edmonton police nab man wanted for viciously stabbing two girls

A man hunto for a man wanted for viciously stabbing two teenage girls in St. Albert has come to an end in Edmonton.Kaj Alexander Randal, 28, was wanted in relation to the stabling of the girls aged 13 and 17. One is in critical condition in an Edmonton hospital.Kaj is charged with attempted murder. "St. Albert RCMP advise that Kaj Randall has been arrested and is in custody. He was arrested in Edmonton with the assistance of Edmonton Police Service," said RCMP in a Saturday pess release."He is awaiting a bail hearing. An update will be sent later (Saturday) with the results of that hearing.