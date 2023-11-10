Care facility worker faces charges for assault on 87-year-old in Didsbury

In a distressing incident reported to the Didsbury RCMP on Tuesday, a senior residing in a local care facility fell victim to physical abuse over the course of nearly a year. Following a thorough investigation, law enforcement determined the 87-year-old individual had been subjected to physical assault by a care worker at the facility between September 2021 and August 2022.RCMP arrested Maximino Garcia, 49, on Wednesday.A resident of Didsbury and an employee at the care facility since 2014, Garcia faces charges of assault. Following his arrest, Garcia was released from police custody under specific conditions, implemented by a Justice of the Peace to ensure the ongoing safety of the victim. The case is slated for appearance at the Alberta Court of Justice in Didsbury on November 20, 2023.While the legal proceedings are underway, the investigation remains active, and authorities are urging the public for assistance.Didsbury RCMP is actively seeking information from potential additional victims or anyone with knowledge of this criminal offence. Individuals with relevant information are encouraged to contact the Didsbury RCMP Detachment at 403-335-3382. For those who wish to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers offers a dedicated hotline at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) and information can also be submitted online at www.P3Tips.com or through the "P3 Tips" app, available on the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.