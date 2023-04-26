Philip Cross

A third-generation former federal bureaucrat says the Public Service Alliance of Canada made unrealistic demands.

Philip Cross spent 36 years with the federal civil service, including a stint in 2008 as the chief financial analyst for Statistics Canada. The senior analyst for the Macdonald Laurier Institute, Cross said PSAC has it good and its demands at the start of the strike were extreme. 

Is it time to counter protest the leaches?

The Liberal government was overjoyed to give 13 billion to the billionaires who own Volkswagen. But for it's own employees? Nothing.

Don't worry, the psac will get everything they want, these are Trudeau's base. Even if they blockade borders and the like, there will be no cost paid by them. Trudeau keeps control of this country via bribing his civil service and the police

