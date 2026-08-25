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Carney allegedly withdrew Keystone XL offer during US trade talks

Prime Minister Mark Carney allegedly withdrew an offer to revive the Keystone XL pipeline during the final hours of failed trade negotiations with the United States.
Prime Minister Mark Carney allegedly withdrew an offer to revive the Keystone XL pipeline during the final hours of failed trade negotiations with the United States.Image generated by ChatGPT AI
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Donald Trump
Joe Biden
Cdnpoli
Energy
Danielle Smith
Pipeline
Tc Energy
Trade
Mark Carney
Keystone Xl
Cdnpol
New York Times
Oil Pipeline
Oil Pipeline Project
Francois-Phillipe Champagne
Trade Deal
Canada-US free trade deal
prairie connector
US Canada failed trade deal
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