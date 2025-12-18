Carney and Ford agree to streamline environmental reviews for Ontario projects

The federal government and Ontario have signed a new cooperation agreement aimed at accelerating approvals for major infrastructure and resource projects by streamlining environmental and impact assessment processes.Prime Minister Mark Carney and Ontario Premier Doug Ford announced the agreement Thursday, describing it as a “one project, one review” approach that will reduce duplication between federal and provincial regulators while maintaining each government’s standards and final decision-making authority..Under the agreement, Canada and Ontario will coordinate timelines, share information, and rely on a single assessment process wherever possible. Projects primarily regulated by Ontario will see the federal government rely on the province’s environmental assessment, while federally regulated projects will remain under federal oversight. Where responsibilities overlap, the two governments will pool resources and align review processes.Carney said lengthy approval timelines have stalled investment and delayed construction of major infrastructure across the country. He pointed to rising regulatory burdens over the past two decades, which he said have curbed business investment and slowed economic growth..The agreement is the third of its kind signed by the federal government, following similar arrangements with British Columbia and New Brunswick. Negotiations are ongoing with other provinces, including Prince Edward Island and Manitoba, with the stated goal of establishing comparable agreements nationwide.Carney said the new framework is intended to provide greater certainty for project proponents, create high-paying jobs, and speed up construction of infrastructure needed to strengthen Canada’s economy. He added that federal environmental standards and indigenous consultation obligations will continue to apply under the new process.The prime minister also highlighted recent federal initiatives tied to major project development, including the launch of a new Major Projects Office and a Buy Canadian policy that prioritizes Canadian steel, aluminum, lumber and domestic suppliers in federal and defence procurement..Ford said the agreement represents a significant step toward reducing red tape and accelerating construction across Ontario, particularly for projects requiring overlapping federal and provincial approvals. He said the framework will help bring projects to the construction phase years sooner than under existing processes.Ford pointed to the Ring of Fire in northern Ontario as one of the projects expected to benefit most immediately. He said the agreement builds on partnerships with First Nations and northern communities to advance development of critical mineral resources, which the province estimates could add $22 billion to Ontario’s economy and support tens of thousands of jobs..The premier said the streamlined process will also apply to highways, bridges, mines and other infrastructure projects across the province, helping Ontario respond to economic pressures stemming from U.S. tariffs and global uncertainty.Both leaders said the agreement preserves federal responsibilities related to environmental protection, fisheries, migratory birds and Indigenous consultation under the Constitution, while allowing decisions to be made more efficiently through a coordinated process.Carney said improving project approval timelines is part of a broader effort to strengthen Canada’s economic position amid shifting global conditions. He said faster approvals, greater certainty for investors and closer federal-provincial cooperation will help Canada build large-scale projects more quickly and compete more effectively internationally.The agreement was signed following the joint remarks, with both governments indicating it would take effect immediately.