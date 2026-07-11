Carney appoints Liberal organizer to Senate amid past scrutiny over taxpayer-funded contracts

CALGARY — Prime Minister Mark Carney has appointed longtime Liberal organizer Thomas Pitfield to the Senate, a move that revives questions about past taxpayer-funded contracts awarded to a company he co-founded.As first reported by Blacklock’s Reporter, the appointment comes almost five years after Liberal MPs used their majority on a Commons ethics committee to shut down an investigation into public payments made to Pitfield’s Montréal-based firm, Data Sciences Inc.In announcing the appointment Tuesday, Carney praised Pitfield’s experience and contributions to public policy. Pitfield played a role in Carney’s 2025 election campaign and was a co-founder of Canada 2020, the Ottawa-based think tank once chaired by the Prime Minister.The appointment comes just days before the anniversary of a July 12, 2021 vote at the House of Commons ethics committee where Liberal members blocked hearings into approximately $75,000 in payments made to Data Sciences through the constituency office budgets of 149 Liberal MPs.At the time, Liberal MP and current Government House Leader Steven MacKinnon argued that pursuing an investigation was “not becoming.”.Conservative MP Michael Barrett, who sought the committee study, questioned why Liberal MPs across the country had contracted the same firm for voter data services.“What is Data Sciences doing for the Liberal members?” Barrett asked during committee proceedings. “What are they getting from this contract?”Barrett said the central issue was whether taxpayer-funded parliamentary budgets were being used to support partisan political activities.“I think it’s important that we understand whether or not there has been taxpayer money from members’ budgets being used to subsidize the political operations of a party in Canada,” he said.Pitfield is married to Liberal MP Anna Gainey, who previously served as president of the Liberal Party. He is also the son of the late Senator Michael Pitfield, a former Clerk of the Privy Council and senior adviser to former prime minister Pierre Trudeau.His appointment adds another chapter to a long history of political families serving in the Senate. Throughout Canada’s parliamentary history, several senators have followed relatives into the Upper Chamber, including members of the Wilson, Beaubien, Belcourt, Tessier and Turgeon families.Alongside Pitfield, Carney announced the appointment of three other senators: former Conservative MP Richard Martel of Quebec, Manitoba accounting executive Geeta Tucker and Atlantic Canada Research Institute founder Dr. Rodney Ouellette.The appointments fill vacancies in the Senate as Carney continues to reshape the Upper Chamber with a mix of political veterans and professional leaders from across the country.