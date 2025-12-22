Carney appoints Mark Wiseman as Canada's ambassador to the US

Prime Minister Mark Carney has appointed business executive Mark Wiseman as Canada’s next ambassador to the United States, naming a close personal ally to the country’s most important diplomatic post at a time of strained bilateral relations.Wiseman will assume the role on Feb. 15, 2026, replacing Kirsten Hillman, and will be based in Washington as Canada prepares for a high-stakes review of the Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement early next year.In a statement announcing the appointment, Carney said Wiseman’s experience and connections would be critical as Ottawa seeks to reset its relationship with Washington following months of trade tensions triggered by tariffs imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump..Wiseman will play a central role in the upcoming CUSMA review talks, where Canada is expected to push for relief from tariffs affecting steel, aluminum, autos, and lumber.The review process is set to begin in January and could determine whether the pact is extended for another 16 years or shifted to annual renewals, a scenario Canadian officials have warned would create uncertainty for exporters and investors.Trump’s trade representative, Jamieson Greer, has said changes to Canada’s supply management system and cultural protection laws will be key U.S. demands in the negotiations.Wiseman, who was born in Niagara Falls, Ont., has previously held senior positions at major Canadian pension funds and currently serves on the Prime Minister’s Council on Canada-U.S. Relations. His background in finance and cross-border investment has been cited by supporters as an asset in negotiations with Washington. .The appointment has drawn criticism in Quebec due to Wiseman’s past comments on supply management. In previous public remarks, he argued the system benefits established players, limits innovation, and keeps consumer prices artificially high. Those statements have raised concerns among dairy producers and political leaders in the province.Pascal Paradis, a Parti Québécois member of Quebec’s National Assembly, has said Wiseman’s nomination would be unacceptable, while Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre has argued Wiseman’s past comments show contempt for Quebec. Bloc Québécois House leader Christine Normandin also criticized Wiseman over a social media post referencing immigration growth “even if it makes Quebec howl.”Carney has rejected suggestions that Wiseman’s views signal a shift in government policy, reiterating that Ottawa will continue to defend supply management during the trade talks.Wiseman also serves as chair of the Century Initiative, a non-profit organization advocating for long-term population growth through increased immigration, though the ambassadorial role will focus primarily on trade and diplomatic relations rather than domestic immigration policy.Former Alberta premier Jason Kenney, who worked with Wiseman during his tenure at Alberta Investment Management Corporation, defended the appointment, describing Wiseman as an effective deal-maker capable of handling negotiations with the Trump administration.Wiseman’s appointment places a trusted Carney confidant at the centre of Canada’s most consequential foreign relationship as trade negotiations resume in the new year.