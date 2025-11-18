Carney approval climbs as Poilievre hits lowest favourability of his leadership

Prime Minister Mark Carney may have been booed at the Grey Cup, but new polling suggests he’s still gaining ground with voters as Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre faces the weakest numbers of his tenure.Fresh data from the non-profit Angus Reid Institute shows Carney now approved of by 52% of Canadians, compared to 39% who disapprove, putting his net rating at +13. The governing Liberals also hold a slim two-point lead over the Conservatives in national vote intention — 40% to 38% — as parties eye the possibility of a 2025 election.Across the aisle, Poilievre’s support continues to sink. After losing one MP to a floor-crossing and another to resignation, the CPC leader is heading toward a January leadership review with just 34% favourability nationwide. .His unfavourable rating sits at 60%, giving him a net score of -26 — the worst since he took over the party.Despite the bleak national picture, Poilievre still enjoys strong backing from within his own ranks. The poll shows 78% favourability among Conservative voters, a sign the base remains loyal even as broader public sentiment erodes.Carney, meanwhile, is holding his own support firmly. Among 2025 Liberal voters, the prime minister posts an 87% approval rating, giving his party a narrow edge over Poilievre’s Conservatives in a hypothetical election held today.Canadians, however, appear in no mood to return to the polls. A full 69% say it’s too early for another federal vote — including 37% of Conservative supporters who would prefer to give the government more time before triggering an election.