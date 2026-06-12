Carney approval drops as Liberals’ lead over Conservatives narrows

Prime Minister Mark Carney’s approval rating has fallen for the third straight Angus Reid Institute survey as the Liberals’ lead over the Conservatives narrows to five points.New polling released June 12 by the non-profit Angus Reid Institute found Carney’s approval has dropped to 55%, down from a February peak.The decline comes as Canadians continue to rank affordability concerns ahead of some of the federal government’s recent priorities, including artificial intelligence strategy and national unity.Cost of living was selected by 61% of respondents as a top issue, followed by health care at 39% and housing affordability at 25%.The poll found 41% of Canadians would vote Liberal if an election were held today, compared with 36% who would support the Conservatives.The NDP, now led by Avi Lewis, stood at 12%.Angus Reid said higher NDP support may be cutting into Liberal vote intention, particularly in vote-rich British Columbia and Ontario. The Liberals lead the Conservatives by three points in B.C. and four points in Ontario.Carney still holds a significant personal advantage over Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre, who has been viewed unfavourably by three-in-five Canadians throughout 2026, according to Angus Reid..However, the survey suggests the Liberals face a larger problem beyond leader popularity.While 55% of respondents approve of Carney’s performance as prime minister, only 31% said Canada is on the right track. More than two-in-five said the country is heading in the wrong direction.Angus Reid said the gap suggests many Canadians may still like Carney or some of his policies, but remain unconvinced the government is steering the country properly.The poll comes as Carney faces a potentially difficult summer in the Canada-U.S. trade relationship. A scheduled joint review of the U.S.-Canada-Mexico trade agreement is approaching, while U.S. President Donald Trump has again threatened to abandon the deal.Angus Reid said Carney enters the trade talks with public goodwill toward his renewed Liberal government beginning to fade.