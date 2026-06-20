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Carney bill criticized for slave labour loophole on Chinese imports

Mark Carney speaking to reporters
Mark Carney speaking to reportersWalid Tamtam
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Cdnpoli
China
Slave Labour
Mark Carney
Human Rights Watch
Yves-François Blanchet
Bill C-35
Rob Oliphant
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Western Standard
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