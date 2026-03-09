Carney calls byelections in three ridings as Liberals seek majority

TORONTO — Mark Carney has called byelections in three federal ridings, including two in Toronto and one in Quebec, as the governing Liberals attempt to secure enough seats to form a majority government.The byelections will take place April 13 in the Toronto ridings of University—Rosedale and Scarborough Southwest, and in the Quebec riding of Terrebonne, according to a news release issued Sunday by the Prime Minister’s Office.Voters in the three districts will elect replacements for two former Liberal cabinet ministers and one seat vacated after a court ruling.Former deputy prime minister Chrystia Freeland stepped down from her seat in University—Rosedale after accepting a voluntary advisory role to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.In Scarborough Southwest, former defence minister Bill Blair resigned after being appointed Canada’s high commissioner to the United Kingdom.The Liberals have nominated family physician Dr. Danielle Martin in University—Rosedale.In Scarborough Southwest, the party has nominated former Ontario NDP deputy leader Doly Begum, whose move to the federal Liberals prompted criticism from some members of the New Democratic Party.Interim federal NDP leader Don Davies previously said the defection undermines public trust and could contribute to political cynicism..The NDP has nominated Serena Purdy, a community organizer in Toronto’s Kensington Market neighbourhood, in University—Rosedale. Purdy previously ran in the riding during the 2025 federal election and lost to Freeland.Fatima Shaban will run for the NDP in Scarborough Southwest after also representing the party in the riding in the 2025 federal election, where she lost to Blair.The Green Party has nominated Pooja Malhotra in Scarborough Southwest, Benjamin Rankin in Terrebonne and Andrew Massey in University—Rosedale.The Conservatives have not yet announced candidates in the three contests.Elections Canada said voters can cast ballots on election day or at advance polls scheduled for April 3 to April 6 at their assigned polling stations.Electors wishing to vote by mail must apply by April 7. Voters may also cast ballots in person at Elections Canada offices in the three ridings beginning immediately..The Terrebonne contest follows a ruling by the Supreme Court of Canada that annulled the result of the 2025 federal election in the Montreal-area riding.The seat was initially declared for Bloc Québécois candidate Nathalie Sinclair-Desgagné. A subsequent judicial recount determined Liberal candidate Tatiana Auguste had won by a single vote.Sinclair-Desgagné challenged the result after a voter’s mail-in ballot was returned due to a misprint on the return envelope. The voter, who had marked the ballot for the Bloc, was unable to submit it in time.A Quebec Superior Court judge initially ruled the issue constituted human error and did not meet the threshold for an electoral irregularity under federal law. However, the Supreme Court overturned that decision in February, triggering the byelection.The Liberals currently hold 169 seats in the House of Commons and require 172 seats to form a majority government.The three byelections could therefore play a significant role in determining whether the government moves from minority to majority status.The Terrebonne vote will take place shortly after the Liberals’ national convention in Montreal, scheduled for April 9 to April 11.