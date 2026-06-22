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Carney caught on hot mic saying MPs are just ‘useful for votes’

Prime Minister Mark Carney has once again been caught on a live microphone, this time appearing to tell the Croatian prime minister that his MPs are just “useful for votes.”
Prime Minister Mark Carney has once again been caught on a live microphone, this time appearing to tell the Croatian prime minister that his MPs are just “useful for votes.”CPAC screenshot
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Cdnpoli
Shuv Majumdar
Shuvaloy Majumdar
James Maloney
Mark Carney
Cdnpol
Damien Kurek
Croatia
Gregor Robertson
Carney Hot Mic
andrej plenkovic
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