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Carney chooses Swedish surveillance aircraft over US rivals

Prime Minister Mark Carney announced Wednesday that Canada has entered negotiations to purchase Swedish-made airborne early warning aircraft technology from Saab.
Prime Minister Mark Carney announced Wednesday that Canada has entered negotiations to purchase Swedish-made airborne early warning aircraft technology from Saab.CPAC screenshot
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Ottawa
Cdnpoli
Canadian Armed Forces
Pmo
Melanie Joly
Mark Carney
Cdnpol
Bombardier
David Mcguinty
Saab Inc
Stephen Fuhr
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Western Standard
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