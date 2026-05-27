Carney chooses Swedish surveillance aircraft over US rivals

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Mark Carney announced Wednesday that Canada has entered negotiations to purchase Swedish-made airborne early warning aircraft technology from Saab.Speaking at the CANSEC defence trade show in Ottawa, Carney said Canada would proceed with Saab’s GlobalEye surveillance platform, which defeated competing bids from Boeing and L3Harris Technologies.The GlobalEye system will be installed on Canadian-built Bombardier Global 6500 aircraft.“Saab and Bombardier’s expertise is transforming a modern jet into a cutting-edge surveillance aircraft,” Carney told attendees.“With a suite of advanced sensors and mission systems, Saab’s GlobalEye will be a key resource for the Canadian Armed Forces to detect and deter threats across the Arctic.”The announcement comes at a time when the Carney government is emphasizing reduced trade and procurement dependence on the United States.According to the Prime Minister’s Office, the procurement is projected to support roughly 3,000 jobs in Canada’s aerospace and defence sector, while at least one-third of the projected GlobalEye fleet is expected to be manufactured in Canada over the next 15 years.“The first job of the government is to keep Canadians safe,” Carney said in a statement released after the announcement.“The GlobalEye procurement will help us secure our North and build our economy at once.”The Saab GlobalEye platform combines airborne early warning and control with long-range air, sea and land surveillance capabilities. Ottawa says the aircraft will be able to track objects and signals up to 650 kilometres away while sharing real-time intelligence with the Canadian Armed Forces.Carney also announced that a new Defence Advisory Forum would be established to bring together industry executives from aerospace, sensors and space technologies.The forum will be co-chaired by Defence Minister David McGuinty, Industry Minister Melanie Joly and Defence Procurement Secretary of State Stephen Fuhr.