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Carney declines to answer questions over secret Gordie Howe Bridge toll deal

Prime Minister Mark Carney at the Canada Day celebrations in Ottawa on July 1, 2026.
Prime Minister Mark Carney at the Canada Day celebrations in Ottawa on July 1, 2026. CPAC screenshot
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Donald Trump
Cdnpoli
Mark Carney
Kelly Mccauley
Howard Lutnick
Gordie Howe Bridge
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