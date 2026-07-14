News

Carney declines to release Gordie Howe bridge deal after agreeing to share toll revenues with US

Mark Carney and Donald Trump.
Mark Carney and Donald Trump. Screenshot
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Donald Trump
Cdnpoli
Shuvaloy Majumdar
Mark Carney
Eric Duncan
Gregor Robertson
Gordie Howe Bridge
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news