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Carney deepens Canada-Italy alliance with critical minerals, defence talks

Prime Minister Mark Carney and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni at the G7 Leaders' Summit on June 16, 2026.
Prime Minister Mark Carney and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni at the G7 Leaders' Summit on June 16, 2026. Courtesy of Mark Carney via X
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