News

Carney defends $22.6 billion Ukraine aid package as ‘Canadian values’

Prime Minister Mark Carney speaking to the media in Ottawa on May 5, 2026.
Prime Minister Mark Carney speaking to the media in Ottawa on May 5, 2026. CPAC screenshot
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Cdnpoli
Ukraine
Mark Carney
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news