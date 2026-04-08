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Carney defends cabinet spouses’ careers amid Alto rail conflict controversy

Anne-Marie Gaudet, wife of Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne
Anne-Marie Gaudet, wife of Finance Minister François-Philippe ChampagneCourtesy Linkedin
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Cdnpoli
Diana Fox Carney
Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne
Christiane Fox
Alto
Anne-Marie Gaudet

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