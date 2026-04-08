Carney defends cabinet spouses’ careers amid Alto rail conflict controversy

Prime Minister Mark Carney is defending the role of cabinet spouses in pursuing private-sector careers, brushing aside concerns over a potential conflict involving Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne and a Crown rail corporation that hired his wife.Speaking to reporters, Carney said it is both normal and desirable for ministers’ partners to maintain independent careers, calling it “a good situation” when spouses are able to continue working while their partners serve in government.Blacklock's Reporter says his comments come as questions mount over Champagne’s involvement in advancing a regional high-speed rail project linked to Alto Corp., which employed his wife, Anne-Marie Gaudet, as a vice-president. The appointment was not publicly disclosed at the time cabinet was considering legislation affecting the agency.Carney insisted proper procedures were followed, stating there are established rules governing conflicts of interest and that Champagne complied by notifying the ethics commissioner and recusing himself from decisions related to Alto. However, no such recusal has been identified in the minister’s public ethics filings, and the prime minister did not address that discrepancy.He argued the broader system allows for responsibilities to be distributed among ministers when conflicts arise, while still enabling major projects to proceed. Carney pointed to the proposed rail development as a significant economic driver, claiming it would contribute more than $35 billion to the economy and generate over 50,000 jobs across Ontario and Québec..The controversy comes as scrutiny also extends to Carney’s own household. His wife, Diana Fox Carney, has received income from firms including the Eurasia Group in New York and Terramera, a Vancouver-based business that obtained $3.2 million in federal agriculture grants.Senior officials have acknowledged the complexity of managing such situations. Testifying before a Commons committee, Privy Council Office deputy clerk Christiane Fox said federal staff worked closely with the Prime Minister’s Office to “manage all the conflicts” declared by Carney, though she offered no specifics.Before entering politics, Carney held senior roles and directorships with major global firms including Bloomberg L.P., Brookfield Asset Management, Goldman Sachs, Pacific Investment Management Company, and Stripe. He has also disclosed significant personal holdings in publicly traded companies, including some that do business with the federal government.Carney has maintained he is in full compliance with federal ethics rules, but opposition critics continue to question whether both he and his finance minister have properly distanced themselves from decisions that could benefit their families.