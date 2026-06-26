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Carney denies developers lobbied him over $1.45 billion B.C. condo purchase plan

Mark Carney speaking to reporters at press gallery building
Mark Carney speaking to reporters at press gallery buildingWalid Tamtam
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Bcpoli
Cdnpoli
Jagmeet Singh
Mark Carney
Brookfield Asset Management
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