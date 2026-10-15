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Carney denies Pacific Link pipeline is political move to quell Alberta independence sentiment

Prime Minister Mark Carney and Premier Danielle Smith on October 1, 2026.
Prime Minister Mark Carney and Premier Danielle Smith on October 1, 2026. CPAC screenshot
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