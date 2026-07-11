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Carney denies Senate appointment for Liberal organizer was patronage

Prime Minister Mark Carney at the Canada Day celebrations in Ottawa on July 1, 2026.
Prime Minister Mark Carney at the Canada Day celebrations in Ottawa on July 1, 2026. CPAC screenshot
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Mark Carney
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