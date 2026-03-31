Carney dodges China forced labour question amid new foreign policy push

Prime Minister Mark Carney refused to directly say whether China uses forced labour, sidestepping repeated questions as his government promotes closer ties with the communist regime.Blacklock's Reporter says pressed by reporters, Carney avoided a clear answer when asked if he believes slave labour exists in China, instead offering general remarks about global labour concerns.“I have followed this issue over the years in China and elsewhere,” said Carney. “There is evidence of child labour around the world.”He added that both child labour and forced labour exist globally and emphasized that companies must ensure they understand their supply chains and working conditions. While acknowledging that “parts of China” pose higher risks, Carney declined to provide specifics.The comments come amid fallout from remarks by Liberal MP Michael Ma, who last week questioned testimony regarding the use of forced labour in Chinese electric vehicle supply chains. During a Commons industry committee hearing, Ma challenged a witness over claims tied to China’s Xinjiang region, asking whether the allegations were based on hearsay.Carney said Ma has since apologized and acknowledged the seriousness of the issue. “He has recognized the seriousness of the issue in that apology,” said the prime minister..Carney insisted the government takes forced and child labour concerns “incredibly seriously,” adding Canada maintains what he described as rigorous standards on the issue.Parliament has previously taken a far stronger stance. A 2020 report by a Commons subcommittee condemned China for abuses against Uyghur Muslims, citing allegations including forced labour, mass detention, forced abortions and organ harvesting. In 2021, MPs unanimously passed a motion declaring China’s actions a genocide under the United Nations convention. A subsequent 2023 motion, also passed unanimously, cited forced labour, torture and mass detention among ongoing abuses.The controversy comes as Ottawa signals a shift in its approach to Beijing. A January 14 announcement outlining “a new foreign policy” encouraged Canadians to deepen engagement with the People's Republic of China.Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand said the government is seeking opportunities for cooperation and expanded “people-to-people ties,” even as concerns over human rights abuses continue to be raised in Parliament.