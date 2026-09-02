Carney dodges questions on whether he will lead Liberals into next election

Prime Minister Mark Carney refused to commit to leading the Liberal Party into the next federal election Tuesday, sidestepping repeated questions from reporters following three Liberal byelection victories.Asked twice whether he intends to remain Liberal leader for the next campaign, the 61-year-old prime minister declined to give a direct answer.“I just led the party into byelections and I am very pleased we won all three,” Carney told reporters.“You know, my role, as my colleagues do, is to do our jobs,” he added. “We are sent to Ottawa for a reason. We are sent here at a critical time. I am blessed.”Carney instead said his attention remains on governing.“We are going to stand up for Canada,” he said. “We are going to build this country. We are going to help unite this country and we’re going to build it for all. I am going to focus on that and that’s my concern.”Blacklock's Reporter said the questions came after Liberals swept three federal byelections Monday, retaining North Vancouver-Capilano in British Columbia and Beaches-East York in Ontario while taking Chicoutimi-Le Fjord in Quebec from the Conservatives.Carney portrayed the results as an endorsement of his government and evidence Canadians are rallying behind its agenda.“I think the message is clear,” he said.“They’ve given their support, more than 50% in each of these ridings, to the government’s plan,” said Carney. “I think that’s because Canadians are united.”“Voters have given a vote of confidence in the government’s plan,” he added. “We accept it with humility and determination. Canadians are ready.”When a reporter first asked, “Are you going to lead your Party in the next election?” Carney did not answer.The reporter tried again: “Are you going to lead your Party into the next election?”Carney responded by pointing to Monday’s victories rather than committing to another general election campaign..Carney has previously characterized himself as someone who entered politics to accomplish specific objectives rather than pursue a political career.“I am not a career politician,” Carney told reporters in 2025. “I am a pragmatist. I am here to get things done.”“I am a serious person,” he said, adding voters “judge people on results and what they expect for those results.”“I am a very practical and pragmatic person,” Carney said. “We have to build.”The Liberal Party will mark 11 years in power on Oct. 19.