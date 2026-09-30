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Carney draws Nobel Peace Prize and Time Person of the Year speculation amid Trump feud

Trump and Carney pose for photo in the White House
Trump and Carney pose for photo in the White HouseThe White House on X
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Donald Trump
Cdnpoli
Fareed Zakaria
Ursula Von Der Leyen
Mark Carney
Cdnpol
Time Magazine
Time Person Of The Year
trade war with the United States
Nobel Peace Prize
Zohran Mamdani
Kalshi
scott galloway
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Western Standard
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