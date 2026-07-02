Carney, Eby strike major projects deal to fast-track LNG, mining and trade infrastructure in BC

VANCOUVER — Prime Minister Mark Carney and British Columbia Premier David Eby have signed a new agreement aimed at accelerating major resource, energy and transportation projects across British Columbia, including LNG developments, critical mineral mining, transmission infrastructure and port expansions.The Canada–British Columbia Cooperative Prosperity Agreement commits both governments to work together to speed up approvals, financing and construction of projects they say will strengthen Canada's economy, expand exports and create thousands of high-paying jobs.Among the projects identified in the agreement are the expansion of LNG Canada Phase 2, Ksi Lisims LNG, Cedar LNG and Woodfibre LNG.Ottawa said it will work with project proponents, local communities and First Nations to accelerate permitting, financing and construction in an effort to increase Canadian LNG exports to international markets.The agreement also includes a federal commitment to spend $500 million on the expansion of the Red Chris Mine. The project is expected to increase Canada's annual copper production by more than 15% while reducing greenhouse gas emissions by more than 70% once operational.Another major component of the deal is the North Coast Transmission Line. Ottawa said it will provide $3.9 billion through various funding mechanisms toward the first two phases of the project, which is designed to deliver electricity to northern BC communities and industrial developments.Government estimates suggest the transmission line could generate $10 billion in economic activity while reducing emissions by up to three million tonnes annually. The line could also support future grid connections with both the Yukon and Alberta..LNG Canada moves ahead with work for potential Phase 2 expansion.The agreement further focuses on expanding BC's role as a trade gateway to Asia and other international markets.Ottawa pledged infrastructure spending to expand capacity at the Roberts Bank trade corridor at the Port of Vancouver, a project the government says could unlock more than $100 billion in additional trade capacity and contribute approximately $3 billion annually to Canada's economy.The federal government also committed up to $3 billion toward replacing the aging George Massey Tunnel on Highway 99 with a new eight-lane crossing. Officials say the project will improve freight movement through the Lower Mainland while reducing congestion for commuters and traffic travelling to Vancouver Island.The agreement also identifies future development opportunities at the Port of Prince Rupert and the Port of Stewart, particularly in supporting exports of critical minerals and other Canadian products.Both governments said the projects will be developed in partnership with First Nations, with a focus on ownership opportunities and long-term economic participation.Alongside the infrastructure commitments, Ottawa announced several environmental measures, including the creation of a national carbon credit framework, a $250 million whale protection initiative and continued support for the Oceans Protection Plan.The federal government also reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining the North Coast tanker ban while discussions continue regarding a potential future pipeline corridor between Alberta and BC.To address labour shortages, Ottawa said it plans to recruit, train and certify up to 100,000 new Red Seal trades workers through its Team Canada Strong initiative. The federal government also pledged more than $630 million toward affordable child care in BC.Carney described the agreement as a transformational opportunity for both BC and Canada."Today's historic agreement creates the conditions to transform the BC and Canadian economies to become more resilient, sustainable, and independent," he said.Eby said the agreement would support economic growth while funding public services and improving transportation infrastructure.The deal comes as both governments seek to increase Canadian energy exports, strengthen domestic supply chains and reduce dependence on foreign markets amid growing global economic uncertainty.