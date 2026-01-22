Carney emphasizes Quebec identity and partnership in Quebec City speech, with no reference to Alberta

TORONTO — Mark Carney used a speech in Quebec City on Thursday to place Quebec’s history and identity at the centre of his vision for Canada, framing the province as a foundational partner in the country’s development rather than a conquered society absorbed by force. The address made no reference to Albertan identity or regional grievances associated with Alberta.Speaking near the Plains of Abraham, Carney reflected on the fall of New France and the emergence of British North America, arguing that Canada ultimately rejected the traditional model of conquest and assimilation. He said the preservation of French language, culture and institutions was the result of both francophone resilience and political pragmatism on the part of British authorities.“It would have been easy to follow the usual logic of conquest,” Carney said, adding that Canada instead chose cooperation and coexistence. He described this choice as the beginning of a shared political project between former rivals..Carney traced Quebec’s role through Confederation, citing George-Étienne Cartier’s vision of different peoples working together rather than against one another. He also referenced later milestones, including the era of Wilfrid Laurier, the adoption of official bilingualism, and Quebec referendums that affirmed continued participation within Canada.The prime minister described the Plains of Abraham not only as a historic battlefield, but as a symbol of Canada’s decision to favour partnership over domination. He acknowledged that this foundation was flawed and exclusionary, particularly toward Indigenous peoples, and said reconciliation remains an unfinished responsibility of the federation.Throughout the speech, Carney linked Quebec identity to broader national institutions, including bilingualism, the civil law tradition, and federal recognition of Quebec as a nation. He argued that unity does not require uniformity and that Canada’s political system was designed to accommodate enduring differences..While Cartopics such as national unity, economic reform and security were framed through Quebec’s historical experience, the speech did not address western regional identities or tensions, including those often raised in Alberta-related political debates.Carney also connected the historical framework to contemporary policy priorities. He emphasized affordability measures, including tax cuts and housing initiatives, as well as investments in social programs such as child care, dental care and school nutrition. He said these policies reflect long-standing Canadian values of solidarity and fairness, values he said Quebec has helped shape.The prime minister further highlighted upcoming federal initiatives on artificial intelligence, skills training and sustainable development, saying they must be implemented in ways that respect cultural identity while strengthening economic security.Concluding his remarks, Carney said Quebec’s past illustrates that Canada’s evolution has been the result of deliberate choices rather than inevitability. He argued that maintaining the partnership between Quebec and the rest of the country remains essential as Canada faces economic, technological and geopolitical challenges.