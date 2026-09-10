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Carney exempts new interprovincial pipelines from Impact Assessment Act reviews

ATCO’s Yellowhead Pipeline project has received final approval from the Alberta Utilities Commission (AUC), paving the way for immediate construction on the $2.9 billion natural gas transmission line.
ATCO’s Yellowhead Pipeline project has received final approval from the Alberta Utilities Commission (AUC), paving the way for immediate construction on the $2.9 billion natural gas transmission line.ATCO
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Cdnpoli
Oil And Gas
Pipelines
Canada Energy Regulator
Assembly Of First Nations
Mark Carney
Bill C-69
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Western Standard
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