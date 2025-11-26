Carney government blasted after Ottawa admits housing photo-op used fake construction site

The Carney government is facing fresh criticism after federal housing officials admitted they staged a fake construction scene for a high-profile housing announcement, billing taxpayers more than $32,000 for a backdrop that was later torn down and hauled away.Blacklock's Reporter says documents tabled in the Commons show the Department of Housing paid contractors $32,707 to assemble temporary, half-built townhomes for Prime Minister Mark Carney’s September 14 announcement in Nepean, Ont. The structures were dismantled shortly afterward and shipped to an undisclosed site in Eastern Ontario.The admission came after Conservative MP Arnold Viersen asked who authorized the setup of “unfinished prop houses” for the event. Housing officials defended the decision, saying the location followed all rules and stressing the staged townhomes weren’t complete enough to require occupancy permits.Ottawa builder Caivan Homes erected the frames and oversaw safety. .The company did not comment, and the Privy Council Office is refusing to release records of its dealings with Caivan through Access To Information.Carney used the made-for-TV backdrop to unveil a new $13 billion housing program, claiming it would help Canada build homes “faster, smarter and more sustainably.” The Liberals have promised a minimum of 500,000 new homes a year to restore affordability — more than double current levels. Canada managed 245,367 housing starts last year, and hasn’t come close to the 273,200 record set in 1976.Housing Minister Gregor Robertson conceded at a recent finance committee meeting that reaching 500,000 starts annually will take a decade. He said the construction industry simply doesn’t have the labour force to hit the government’s long-term goal.